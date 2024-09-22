Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $28,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,451,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in TopBuild by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TopBuild by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $406.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

