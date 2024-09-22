Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 4,953 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.96. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $173.99. The company has a market capitalization of $465.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,610,402 shares of company stock worth $230,556,257. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.