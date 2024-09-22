KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.81

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $16.73. KDDI shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 50,535 shares.

Get KDDI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research raised KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KDDIY

KDDI Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About KDDI

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.