KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.81

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $16.73. KDDI shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 50,535 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, New Street Research raised KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KDDIY
KDDI Price Performance
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About KDDI
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KDDI
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.