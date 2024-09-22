Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Trading Up 11.1% This Week (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $415.71 million and $1.94 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,634.31 or 0.04162446 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00262158 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 246,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 246,409.33815743. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,655.87826252 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $12,321,051.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

