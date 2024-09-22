King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $247.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.51 and its 200-day moving average is $237.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

