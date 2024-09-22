King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $124,553,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $120,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

