King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 223,842 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,798,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,459,000 after purchasing an additional 238,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,776,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

