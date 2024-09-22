King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BGSF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BGSF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in BGSF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BGSF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 500,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68,635 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Trading Up 1.2 %

BGSF opened at $7.44 on Friday. BGSF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). BGSF had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BGSF

BGSF Profile

(Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.