King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.23. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $150.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

