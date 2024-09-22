King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,261 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $93.97 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank raised their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

Get Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.