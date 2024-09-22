King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,254 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Bowlero worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter worth $411,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,290,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bowlero by 63.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.
Bowlero Price Performance
Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.59.
Bowlero Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bowlero
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.