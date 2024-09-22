Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Klaytn has a total market cap of $782.13 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00262880 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,826,302,916 coins and its circulating supply is 5,826,287,818 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

