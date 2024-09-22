Kujira (KUJI) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Kujira has a market capitalization of $34.57 million and $619,735.77 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.32638838 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $260,578.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

