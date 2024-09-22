Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,575,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,383,238 shares of company stock worth $190,231,672 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.03 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

