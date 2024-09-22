Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

CCEP stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

