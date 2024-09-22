Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $273,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,256 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,678,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,396 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $29.90 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

