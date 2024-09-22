Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $296,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BTI opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.