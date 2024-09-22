Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,110 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NULG opened at $81.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

