Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,713 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,119,000 after buying an additional 3,912,569 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 973,935 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,297,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,030,000 after purchasing an additional 503,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.