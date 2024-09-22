Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $347.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.75 and its 200 day moving average is $311.39. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $353.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

