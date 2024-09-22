Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

