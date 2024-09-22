Lido wstETH Price Up 8.8% This Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for $3,040.78 or 0.04806658 BTC on major exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $11.01 billion and approximately $14.66 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,621,389 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

