Lisk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.99 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $128.35 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000813 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

