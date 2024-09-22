Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.66

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $12.66 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,852,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,825,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00315302 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
