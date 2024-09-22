Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.66

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $12.66 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,852,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,825,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00315302 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

