Litecoin (LTC) One Day Volume Hits $278.34 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $68.73 or 0.00108160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.16 billion and approximately $278.34 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009251 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,003,837 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

