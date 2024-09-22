Locus Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $271,820.14 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $44.30 million and approximately $271,820.14 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

