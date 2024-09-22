Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $120.24

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.24 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.45). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 126,390 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MACF shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Macfarlane Group from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 150 ($1.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MACF

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.89 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

About Macfarlane Group



Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Further Reading

