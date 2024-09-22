Maiar DEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $242,907.87 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and $242,907.87 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,723.23 or 0.99881461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000343 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $236,542.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

