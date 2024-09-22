Manta Network Price Reaches $0.77 (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Manta Network has a market cap of $291.15 million and $18.73 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.79031244 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $17,301,959.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

