Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.89

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $177.89 and traded as low as $153.68. Marubeni shares last traded at $162.28, with a volume of 6,087 shares.

Marubeni Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average is $177.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

