Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:V opened at $284.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.22.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
