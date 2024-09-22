Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $94.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

