Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $161.64 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00042969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,137,959,068 coins and its circulating supply is 902,906,028 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

