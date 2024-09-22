MQS Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $364.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

