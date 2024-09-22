Multibit (MUBI) Price Hits $0.0346

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Multibit has a market capitalization of $32.86 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multibit has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. One Multibit token can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Multibit alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00264494 BTC.

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.0391066 USD and is up 26.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $7,348,480.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multibit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multibit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.