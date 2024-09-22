Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $699.88 and last traded at $702.40. 783,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,720,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $704.32.

Specifically, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

The firm has a market cap of $302.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $663.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

