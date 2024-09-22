Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.53

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and traded as low as $10.00. Nikon shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1,673 shares traded.

Nikon Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikon Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

