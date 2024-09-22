Node AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $68.21 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a market cap of $68.21 million and $938,164.52 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Node AI

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,069,916 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,069,916.08479515 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.75859277 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $879,876.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

