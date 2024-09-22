Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $138.46 million and $2.79 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,248,766,331.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01841713 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,124,601.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

