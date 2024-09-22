Numbers Protocol (NUM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $440,234.30

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $27.83 million and $440,234.30 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 686,537,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 686,537,204 with 676,474,220 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04292605 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $385,101.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

