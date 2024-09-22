Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $501.16 million and approximately $50.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.76 or 0.04104198 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00042915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0723491 USD and is up 10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $50,513,996.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

