Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $173.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,610,402 shares of company stock worth $230,556,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

