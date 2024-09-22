PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Up 47.3% Over Last 7 Days

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $202.71 million and $5.91 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00261645 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.23168017 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,887,635.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

