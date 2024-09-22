Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 122,811 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,811 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 4.18% of Apogee Enterprises worth $57,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.