Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,328,462 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 81,701.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328,462 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.54% of Adtalem Global Education worth $90,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 79.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $4,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 34.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $2,143,517.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,137.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.