Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701,452 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $58,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after buying an additional 1,472,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after buying an additional 1,226,377 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $673.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IRWD. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

