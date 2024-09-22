Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,082 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $61,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 285,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

PCRX stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and sold 4,281 shares valued at $105,494. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

