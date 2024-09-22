PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $705.00 million and $7.95 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 705,039,393 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 705,039,392.79949. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00003319 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $7,597,807.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

