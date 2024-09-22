PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,192 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

