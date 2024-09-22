Pollux Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $224,242.22 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,029,892 coins and its circulating supply is 40,029,977 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,025,736.648126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.24529883 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

